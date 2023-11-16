Miami commissioners to decide if home to marine birds is worth protecting

MIAMI – An island in Biscayne Bay’s northern basin that is home to marine birds is at risk because of increased boating activity, and Miami commissioners meeting on Thursday are set to decide whether or not to protect it.

Mangrove Island is just across from Morningside Park. The area around it is a slow-speed zone, but environmental advocates say there are plenty of speeders on boats and personal watercrafts who are regularly disturbing the habitat.

Laura Reynolds, the vice president of Friends of Biscayne Bay, said the spike in aggressive motorized boating has already taken a toll. In 2019, the nesting ceased on Bird Key, just north of Mangrove Island, where the birds have now moved.

In fact, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has deemed Mangrove Island an official rookery.

But now that habitat is at risk. Observers like Sandy Moises have been sounding the alarm for months.

“There were five brown pelicans that perished within one month — all tangled in the nest, hanging in the rookery,” Moses said.

Most recently there were two carcasses.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the birds have been killed and I’ve been getting photographs and it’s because there’s a lot of action here, especially during the weekend,” said Miami Commissioner Sabina Covo, who has been stepping up to protect the rookery.

In July, she successfully sponsored a resolution to get the city manager to work with The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to put up signs to keep people out and identify the habitat as a critical nesting ground.

The signs went up in September.

“People are just ignoring the signs,” said scientist Brian Rapoza, author of “Birding Florida.”

Rapoza fears the lack of policing has put this rookery in danger of collapsing and could leave the cormorants, the brown pelicans, and the magnificent frigate birds with nowhere else to nest.

“These birds are very sensitive to disturbance,” Raposa said. “If boaters are going too fast, if fishermen are coming in here and getting too close, the birds are going to stop using this island. Eventually, they’re going to stop using the bay.”

Covo is now sponsoring a new resolution to prohibit any motorized water activity within 500 feet of the island. She also wants to make the channel east of the rookery an idle speed zone. It is in fact a manatee protection zone.

“We have manatees going under us while we have speeding boats ripping through a manatee protection zone,” said Albert Gomez, a member of the advisory committee for the Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition.

Lauren Jonaitis is the senior conservation director of the Tropical Audubon Society.

“You should care because we’re all connected and a lot of the times when you see birds, and you’re seeing that wildlife, that means that the ecosystem is healthy, and it’s in place,” Jonaitis said.

The health of Biscayne Bay is the lynchpin to our posperity. A recent FWC study found the bay contributes $64 billion to the local economy. for reyonolds and other advocates losing this rookery is a losing proposition for all miami dade.

A recent study found that Biscayne Bay contributes about $64 billion to the local economy. This is Miami’s Central Park and Blue Heart.

CALL TO ACTION: “Urge City of Miami to Protect Biscayne Bay Nesting Rookery”

Activists plan to be at City Hall and are encouraging residents to sign up for public comments. For more information, visit this page. To download the meeting’s agenda, visit this page.