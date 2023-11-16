Rick Case inducted into Florida Automobile Dealers Association Hall of Fame

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rick Case, a visionary in the automotive industry, was honored by the Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) Wednesday, which inducted him in the prestigious FADA Hall of Fame.

Case was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Rick Case Automotive Group for 60 years, and began his trailblazing journey as a dedicated and passionate salesman.

Case’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unparalleled salesmanship led to remarkable achievements, one of which is holding the world record for selling the most Honda cars in a single month, an astounding 1,222 vehicles, according to the FADA.

Case, who passed away at age 77 in 2020 following a battle with cancer, was praised by FADA as one of the best marketing minds for the retail automotive business after creating a standard warranty for numerous manufacturers, revolutionizing the industry’s approach to customer satisfaction and product reliability.

In 1996, when Hyundai was struggling in the U.S. market, Case introduced a groundbreaking idea – a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. This concept became a standard warranty for numerous manufacturers, revolutionizing the industry’s approach to customer satisfaction and product reliability, according to an FADA news release.

Together with his wife Rita, Case expanded his automotive empire to encompass 14 dealerships throughout South Florida and Atlanta.

Rick and Rita Case have also made an impact through their numerous charitable endeavors, developing and leading fundraising initiatives that have raised more than $100 million for organizations in South Florida.

In 1982, the Case’s launched Bikes for Kids, which has distributed more than 125,000 new and gently used bicycles to children in need during the holidays in South Florida and Atlanta. Rick Case was also instrumental in building 12 Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County locations, which serve 12,000 members.

In 1991, he launched the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show in partnership with the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association, which has helped raise more than $5 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and he founded and directed the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance, the world’s largest Concours owned by a charity, which has raised more than $10 million for Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Case family has continued to build on Rick’s charitable work. In 2023, the family established the Rita & Rick Case Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward to ensure support for initiatives that have the greatest impact on children, families, education and healthcare.

