Wicked weather leads to flooding, damage, power outages across South Florida

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Power outages were reported across Miami-Dade and Broward counties Thursday morning following Wednesday’s severe weather.

Florida Power & Light reported more than 62,000 power outages in Miami-Dade and more than 24,000 outages in Broward, as of 5:19 a.m.

Video taken by Barbara Gascón shows heavy rain overnight along Sans Souci Boulevard in North Miami. She said four transformers exploded and hit the ground near cars.

She was among those without power early Thursday.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie was in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 125th Street in North Miami Thursday morning as a nearby shopping plaza remained under water.

The water was starting to recede as the hours passed, but it was a slow process.

On Wednesday, flooding was reported from Opa-locka to Hialeah and everywhere in between.

Low-lying areas, like Flamingo Park in Miami Beach, were completely flooded and Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 15th Street in downtown Miami looked like a pond.

In Broward County, flooding was widespread as well.

Video taken by Maggie Toms, of Live Wire Electric, shows heavy flooding behind the business in Oakland Park.

Broward County Public Schools decided to close Thursday, so maintenance workers could assess water intrusions and safety on campuses. Broward also canceled before and after public school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, meetings and evening classes.

Public schools remain open Thursday in Miami-Dade County. South Florida airports also remain open, although some cancellations and delays were reported Thursday.

Heavy flooding was also reported in the Florida Keys. Local 10 viewer Emilie Caldwell sent us cellphone video showing a Key Largo street inundated with water.