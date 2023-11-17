Small plane lands in field at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Friday morning at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before 10 a.m. as several people surrounded the plane, a single-engine Cessna 152, that had landed in a grassy field off the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane landed around 9:20 a.m. after the pilot reported engine issues.

Two people were onboard.

The plane appeared to be intact and no injuries were reported, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the engine issues.