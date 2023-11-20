78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Developing: Shooting, police investigation wake up residents in Hollywood

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Holywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A shooting and a police investigation kept some Hollywood residents awake early Monday morning.

Witnesses in Hollywood’s South Lake community said they first heard gunshots.

The police officers who responded found several guns, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.

A driver abandoned a stolen white car near the intersection of Jefferson Street and South 11 Avenue, according to Bettineschi.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email