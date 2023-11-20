Developing: Shooting, police investigation wake up residents in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A shooting and a police investigation kept some Hollywood residents awake early Monday morning.

Witnesses in Hollywood’s South Lake community said they first heard gunshots.

The police officers who responded found several guns, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.

A driver abandoned a stolen white car near the intersection of Jefferson Street and South 11 Avenue, according to Bettineschi.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Editor Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.

