Tamarac warehouse shooting leaves man dead, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a warehouse in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

BSO deputies said 911 dispatchers received a shooting call just before 2 p.m. near the 6000 block of Nob Hill Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter, where investigators located the shooter and took him into custody.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where employees of the business where the shooting took place left the area.

BSO’s homicide detectives responded to the shooting scene and are currently investigating the incident.

Detectives have not released any information on the victim or suspect who was detained after the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.

