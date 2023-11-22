Pembroke Pines woman faces charges over DUI crash killing cyclist in Davie

Deputies arrested Melanie Trapp on Tuesday and held her at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale. A judge denied her bond.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 26-year-old woman appeared in Broward County court on Wednesday accused of driving under the influence when she was allegedly involved in a crash that killed a cyclist.

The crash was at about 6:40 a.m., on March 5, along State Road 7, also known as U.S. Highway 441, south of Interstate 595, in Davie, records show.

Police officers found a man dead on the west side of the roadway, near a mangled bicycle valued at about $200 after a witness called 911 to report a woman driving a white Hyundai Sonata appeared to have struck him, according to the Davie Police Department.

“Her speech was slurred and her eyes would partially roll back in her head,” according to Officer John Hernandez’s Nov. 14 arrest report.

The woman denied having struck the man and said her car damage was unrelated, according to Hernandez. Detectives later identified her as Melanie Eleshia Anishka Trapp, of Pembroke Pines.

Another police officer reported finding Trapp had “passed out” in the driver’s seat and he took a picture. The 2010 Hyundai Sonata had blood stains and “heavy damage” to the front passenger side, according to the police report.

Davie Fire Rescue personnel took Trapp to HCA Florida University Hospital, where a police officer reported hearing her tell a nurse that she had “drank one beer,” according to the police report.

With a search warrant, a detective seized Trapp’s blood from the hospital and a toxicology report released in April showed that with a .72 blood alcohol level, Trapp was driving at about 9 times above Florida’s legal driving limit, according to police.

Trapp also tested positive for codeine, an opioid pain reliever, according to the police report. The victim’s autopsy report showed the cyclist had suffered head, back, and chest injuries, and the official cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma, according to Hernandez.

Detectives also learned in April that the blood on Trapp’s car had tested positive for the victim’s DNA, according to police.

Broward court records show a judge issued a warrant for Trapp’s arrest on Nov. 17. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies booked her on Tuesday at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale and held her at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach, records show.

Trapp was facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter, and DUI property damage. Broward County Circuit Judge Timothy L. Bailey, who is presiding over the case, ordered a no-bond hold.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.