Dead body found in truck parked outside Davie Walmart

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Davie after finding a body inside a pickup truck parked outside of a Walmart store Wednesday afternoon.

Officers made the discovery at the chain’s store at 4301 S. University Drive, just north of Griffin Road.

Video from Sky 10 showed the truck parked towards the rear of the lot, which was sealed off with crime scene tape.

A Davie police spokesperson said detectives were in the “initial stages” of their investigation and didn’t have additional information to provide, including whether authorities suspect foul play.

Officials also didn’t provide information on the person’s age or gender or how long they thought he or she had been in the truck for.