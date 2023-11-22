Deputies ID driver who died in Pompano Beach rollover crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash Tuesday, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

According to BSO, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. near the 3200 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Anthony D. Charles and two passengers were traveling eastbound in a red 2016 Lexus ES350, detectives said.

Authorities say the Lexus left the roadway at some point and drove onto a curb, then a sidewalk, before colliding into an aluminum pedestrian handrail and rolling over.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the crash where they found the driver, Charles, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis.

Paramedics transported the passengers to a nearby hospital for treatment, where both of their injuries were listed as non-life-threatening, St. Louis said.

Detectives have not released who was at fault and say the crash remains under investigation.