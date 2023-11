TAMARAC, Fla. – Thousands of South Floridians were up early on Thanksgiving in Tamarac to break a sweat before the big meal.

Runners participated in the 43rd Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday.

“Competing in a race like this is always super fun,” said Mateiz Thompson, won second place.

Organizers said about 2,400 runners and walkers participated.

It stared just after 7:30 a.m. and wrapped up around 9 a.m.