Super Wheels in Kendall here to stay; plans to move to new location

KENDALL, Fla. – South Florida skating aficionados have something else to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Super Wheels in Kendall is here to stay and may soon be moving to a new location.

Local 10 News spoke to owner Thomas Mitchell on Wednesday, who said the skating rink has been given an extension for its lease and will remain open at Crystal Plaza until Dec. 30.

The business formerly known as Hot Wheels has entertained South Florida kids since 1977. The building that houses it was sold to a development company earlier this year, and there are plans to build condo buildings in the area.

Mitchell said he is actively looking for new locations for Super Wheels in the South Florida area.

Meanwhile, an “End of an Era” party with DJ Laz will be held at the rink on Saturday, Nov. 25.

For more information and/or tickets to the event, click on this link.