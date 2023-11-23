Thanksgiving Day feast: Camillus House serves hundreds of meals to homeless

MIAMI – With the help of volunteers and donors, the Camillus House has been serving a Thanksgiving Day feast for Miami’s homeless community for over 60 years.

Hundreds were served again this year in the dining room at 1603 NW 7 Ave., in Miami’s area of Allapattah.

Mayor Francis Suarez put on a blue disposable hair net and a white vest and quickly got to work serving tables with other volunteers. He also delivered a speech.

“Thank you all for the opportunity to be able to give back, to remind ourselves that we have a moral obligation to take care of each other, and this is part of that obligation,” Suarez said with his son Andrew by his side.

Suarez also served food and walked up to tables to shake hands. He had time to discuss the results of the recent runoff election that resulted in two new members of the Miami Commission.

Miguel Angel Gabela beat incumbent Alex Diaz de La Portilla to represent the city’s District 1. Damian Pardo defeated incumbent Sabina Covo to represent District 2. Suarez said he sent them both a congratulatory message. Gabela and Pardo will be guests on Sunday of This Week In South Florida.

