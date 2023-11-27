Man pulls gun on Florida City Home Depot employee who caught him stealing $99 tool, cops say

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A Homestead man added three felony charges to a count of petit theft after pulling out a gun and threatening the life of a Home Depot employee who stopped him from stealing a $99 power tool, leading to his arrest Monday, according to police.

Police said the crime happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Home Depot at 33001 S. Dixie Highway in Florida City.

According to a Florida City police arrest report, loss prevention workers intercepted Angel Manuel Roldan as he walked out the door with a DeWalt grinder and took the tool from him.

Police said after one of them asked the 20-year-old to come back in the store to sign paperwork in the asset protection office, Roldan pulled out a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at one of the workers’ heads, telling him he would shoot him.

Authorities said Roldan then fled in a Toyota Camry. Officers located him Monday at a Texas Roadhouse near the hardware store and arrested him.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor petit theft charge as of Monday afternoon.

According to jail records, he was out on probation on two grand theft charges at the time of his arrest.