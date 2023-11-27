South Miami man accused of leaving son bruised, in tears after hitting him with cable

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police say they rushed to a South Miami home over the weekend and found a boy “crying hysterically” with a bruise on his hip. They’re blaming his father for the injury.

The report states that officers responded to the home, located in the 6300 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just after 9 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of battery with injuries.

There, they found the distraught, bruised boy, police said.

The report states he told officers that his father, Bienvenu Fiacre, hit him with a red cable after screaming at him and calling him a “liar” because he forgot to close his bedroom window before coming to dinner.

The boy, whose age wasn’t specified in the report, told police that Fiacre, 43, screamed “shut up” at him as he cried.

According to the report, Fiacre told police that he “disciplined” his son by having a conversation about his “excessive use of electronics,” but said “I did not harm him,” something he felt he needed to add because his ex-wife has previously accused him of domestic violence.

Police said he then claimed nothing happened after talking to his son, but, after being pressed about the boy’s injuries, he said “I may have slapped him on his butt, but there is no hitting.”

The report states Fiacre “changed his story” and said he didn’t hit the boy, claiming he simply pulled him outside.

Fiacre was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held on a $10,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.