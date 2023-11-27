Woman tries eating counterfeit bills as cops arrest her at Miami-Dade Walmart, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to police, a North Miami Beach woman caught trying to use counterfeit money to pay for items at a Walmart Supercenter made an unsuccessful attempt at disposing the evidence Sunday — by eating it.

An arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department states that at around 10:20 a.m., Zipporah Abraham tried passing off the fake bills to customer service staff at the chain’s location at 1425 NE 163rd St., leading workers to alert the store’s loss prevention officers.

Court records show that Abraham, 38, has a history of theft arrests in Miami-Dade County and police said loss prevention officers recognized her on CCTV footage.

The officers “observed (that) she concealed several items in a storage bin and started to pace back and forth in the store until she found an opportunity to flee the store with the items,” the report states.

That led them to stop her and detain her in the loss prevention office and involve police. The report states she had about $865 worth of items in the bin.

As an MDPD officer asked her to remove her jewelry before placing her into custody, Abraham put about $200 worth of the fake bills into her mouth and tried swallowing them, police said.

Police arrested Abraham on felony charges of grand theft and uttering forged bills. She was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.