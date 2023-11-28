More photos surface of Pembroke Park commissioner doing extensive renovations without permits

Local 10 News has obtained pictures of Pembroke Park Town Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs doing extensive interior renovations to his home without permits.

As Local 10 first reported earlier this month, Jacobs, an outspoken official and the subject of multiple Local 10 reports about his conduct on and off the dais, was cited by the town for not pulling permits to do extensive exterior renovations.

The newly-obtained pictures show Jacobs also performing interior work.

The town and Local 10 News were first made aware of exterior renovations after an anonymous letter was sent to the station and the town. It included pictures of exterior work.

Jacobs recently said during a town commission meeting that permits were not required.

“These accusations are false and appear to be made with pure malice,” Jacobs said on Nov. 8.

Jacobs claims he consulted with Pembroke Park building officials before doing the work.

According to the town’s “Notice of Violation”, Jacobs installed multiple windows without a building permit. An exterior repair of a west side wall was also done without a permit.

Jacobs must now obtain detailed plans of the work and apply for permits after the fact. The citation states that if he doesn’t comply, he will be required to appear before a special magistrate.

It is unclear if the newly-obtained pictures of the interior work will lead to another violation.

The controversial commissioner most recently made headlines for calling police on the city’s mayor during a commission meeting, claiming she had a gun. A search turned up no weapon.