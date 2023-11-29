Police: 1 hospitalized after possibly being bitten by dog in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after it appears he was bitten by a dog, authorities said.

The incident led to a large police presence in the 8900 block of Southwest 206th Street.

Neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that they initially heard the call went out as a shooting, but none claimed to have heard any gunshots.

Police later confirmed that it appears someone was bitten by a dog, although they said they are still investigating.

The victim was transported by relatives to a nearby hospital.

No other details were immediately released.