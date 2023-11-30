Dispute over stolen vehicle led to fatal police shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal police shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade stemmed from a dispute over a stolen vehicle, authorities confirmed in a news release Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade police, a man called 911 Wednesday to report that he was involved in a dispute with another person at a property at 18200 SW 192nd St. where he believed his stolen vehicle was located.

The victim told police that he fled the area after the confrontation became violent and then called 911.

According to authorities, detectives from the police department’s Illegal Dumping Unit were in the area and responded to the location around 3 p.m. to investigate.

Police said upon arrival, the detectives spotted a vehicle that matched the description provided by the victim and activated their emergency equipment.

As they tried to make contact with the suspect, a confrontation ensued and shots were fired, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the detectives’ pickup truck was blocked off with crime scene tape. Its front windshield was riddled with bullets.

Police said the suspect, identified only as a white male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was recovered as evidence.

Police said two detectives were involved in the shooting – a 25-year veteran of the police department and a 24-year veteran. The detectives were not injured in the shooting.

On Wednesday, police said a woman had been detained for questioning, however it’s unclear whether she will face charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.