Man shot in head inside vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 1190 N. SR 7.

According to authorities, officers arrived to the residential community to find an unresponsive man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to Broward Medical Health Center, where he died.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and detectives have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.