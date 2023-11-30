75º

Police: Suspect arrested for carjacking, shooting ex-ICE agent in Miami-Dade’s Naranja

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent remained hospitalized on Thursday after a gunman shot him and took off in his car in Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video shows when the gunman followed behind Sigfredo Hernandez, who was walking toward his mailbox and managed to hide behind a tree during the shooting on Wednesday in Naranja.

Hernandez, 70, was injured in the arm at the Tuscany Place Apartments, at 25400 SW 137 Ave. Detectives arrested a suspect in Delray Beach where they recovered Hernandez’s car, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

