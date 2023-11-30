Private school teacher loses her job over Israel-Hamas war posts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A private school teacher was fired over her posts on social media about the Israel-Hamas war.

She worked at Pine Crest School, which has students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12 in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton.

“What happened on Oct. 7 didn’t come out of nowhere,” she wrote in one of her posts.

Another post challenged the Hamas attack even happened. She claimed the stories of beheadings, rapes, and grandmothers murdered were fake.

“Do your own research,” she wrote on Instagram.

The school did not release a comment. On its site, the administration promises to promote “a diverse school population and intolerance for discrimination.”