Video shows North Miami Beach cop fatally shoot machete-wielding man who took woman hostage

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Newly-released body camera video shows the moments a North Miami Beach police officer fatally shot a machete-wielding man who took a woman hostage at an office building.

The shooting happened sometime on the afternoon of March 16 at a medical building located at 16855 NE Second Ave., less than a mile east of the Golden Glades interchange.

The video shows North Miami Beach police Sgt. Jonathan Wilson shoot and kill Edridge Alexis, 38, as he held a woman at knifepoint. He fired after Alexis made a slight movement.

In the minutes prior to the shooting, officers had pleaded with him to release the victim, who was at the building for an appointment.

Family members of Alexis said he had mental issues.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office closed the case, saying the shooting was legally justified.