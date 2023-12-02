HSBC looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Mello, Sour Dough, Rye

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Mello to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Mello was given to the HSBC by his previous owners after they couldn’t afford to take care of him.

Mello is 3 years old, weighs 35 pounds, and could be mixed with French bulldog.

Wachter says Mello is very strong and has a great personality but has some health issues due to what she thinks is poor breeding.

She said his eyelashes were turned in following surgery after they were irritating his eyes. He was also given medication due to a skin condition.

Wachter said his new owner will likely have to take him to a pet dermatologist.

Mello has some spinal issues and sometimes when he starts running and playing around, his legs go from under him, and he starts to slide on the floor.

She also said that Mello’s eyes would need another 10 days to heal after he was given stitches during the surgery.

Wachter also introduced a pair of guinea pigs to Local 10 News viewers.

Sour Dough and Rye are a bonded pair and would need to find a new home together.

Wachter said they were both abandoned at another shelter that doesn’t deal with exotic pets.

The HSBC also said they are accepting toy donations for the animals to play with at the shelter.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the HSBC.

For more information on how to adopt any animal, make a donation, or how to schedule a dog/ cat/ guinea pig meet, click here.