POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Pompano Beach home.

It happened along Northeast 54th street on Saturday morning.

Neighbors told Local 10 News a man barricaded himself inside of a house after some sort of dispute, possibly involving a wife and children.

That man has been identified as 44-year-old Babel Ojeda.

According to authorities, Ojeda is facing two battery charges, one charge of false imprisonment and two resisting arrest charges.