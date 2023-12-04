Man accused of ‘touching himself’ at neighbor’s Westchester home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a man Friday after accusing of him of touching himself in front of his next-door neighbor’s home, then returning hours later to throw a brick at the window.

Roy Rodriguez, 63, faces felony charges of criminal mischief, throwing a deadly missile and misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, stalking and trespassing in connection with the Nov. 23 incident.

According to an arrest report, at around 1 a.m., a man got an alert on his phone that someone was on his front porch and looked at his surveillance camera to see Rodriguez “inappropriately touching himself in a sexual manner” while looking through his office window while his young daughter was inside.

Rodriguez lives next to the victim on Southwest 21st Street in the Westchester area.

Police said Rodriguez came back multiple times and at 6:45 a.m., returned to throw a brick at the window, shattering the impact-resistant glass.

Authorities took Rodriguez into custody just before noon Friday at Keralty Hospital.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $15,500 bond as of Monday afternoon.