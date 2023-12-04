Traffic alert in Davie: Area of Southwest 26 Street to close Tuesday

DAVIE, Fla. – An area of Southwest 26 Street is set to close on Tuesday in Davie, town officials warned.

The planned closure of the area from Flamingo to Frontage roads is from 8 p.m., on Tuesday to 4 a.m., on Wednesday.

While the town’s engineering division works on a sewer force main connection, eastbound traffic will detour to Southwest 14 Street and westbound traffic to 26 Street.

For more information about the project, call Abidemi Ajayi, the town’s assistant engineer, at 954-797-1096.

View the town’s map

Town of Davie officials released this map on the street closure from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Courtesy photo)