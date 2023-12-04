Woman says she had medical issue before slamming truck into Tamarac bakery

TAMARAC, Fla. – A driver went on a crash course on Monday afternoon in Tamarac, slamming right into a building.

It happened at Milanos Bakery, located in a shopping center at 7120 N. University Drive.

A driver said she had a medical episode which caused her to drive into the front of the business.

The driver, an older woman told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic she was trying to make a turn when she her foot went numb, causing her to drive her blue pickup truck into the building.

Hazmat units responded along with fire rescue crews due to the strong odor of cleaning chemicals that spilled as a result of the crash.

The store was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The driver told Local 10 News that police cited her for careless driving,