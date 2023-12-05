Deerfield Beach man accused of terrorizing neighbors for 18+ years

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach man is facing two felony charges after deputies said he harassed his neighbors over a span of nearly two decades, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday.

Scott Lash Levin, 70, is accused of continuously terrorizing a couple living near him in the Cambridge B building of the gated, 55-plus Century Village condominium complex, located off Hillsboro Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office report, Levin “has been disturbing the couple multiple times a day” since a 2005 physical altercation and recently began to escalate.

The couple told deputies that “every time he walked past their home,” Levin would “hit their door and yell into their (Ring) doorbell,” the report states.

Video clips obtained by BSO from the doorbell camera show Levin walking past the couple’s door and sticking his hand or face into the camera and would occasionally “voice obscenities” into it, deputies said.

The report states the ongoing harassment caused the couple, both of whom are over 70 and one of whom is currently battling cancer, “massive amounts of psychological distress” and caused them to fear for their safety.

Deputies arrested Levin Friday and a judge later found probable cause to charge him with two counts of abusing an elderly or disabled adult without great bodily harm.

As of Tuesday, he remained held in BSO’s Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach on a $3,000 bond, according to jail records.