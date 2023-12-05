Miami-Dade mother now charged after girl, 4, fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 4-year-old girl shot and killed by her little brother in northwest Miami-Dade back in November is now facing criminal charges.

According to an arrest warrant, Krystal Banegas is charged with manslaughter and three counts of child neglect.

Banegas’ boyfriend, 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels, is now facing those charges as well. He was already charged with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the case.

According to police, Josalyn Taylor-Rolle was accidentally shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother on Nov. 5 at Ennels’ home in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, located in the county’s unincorporated West Little River area.

Authorities said the gun was left unattended.

Police said Ennels admitted to buying the gun illegally, even though he is a convicted felon. He’s been ordered to stay away from his girlfriend’s children.