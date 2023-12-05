‘High risk’ transport of 3 manatees Miami Seaquarium freed is underway, official reports

MIAMI – The Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership is helping the three manatees that the Miami Seaquarium freed, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Tuesday.

The FWC described the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership as “a cooperative of agencies, organizations, and oceanaria” to rescue and rehabilitate manatees.

Carli Segelson, a spokesperson for FWC, reported the trio appeared to be experiencing “health issues” and described two as being of “advanced” age.

“The transport of these three manatees is currently underway,” Segelson wrote in a statement describing the transport as “high risk.”

Manatees may live to be over 60 years old. The description applies to two of the manatees that were living at a Miami Seaquarium: Romeo is about 67 years old and Juliet is about 61.

The Miami Seaquarium reported Romeo and Juliet were among the first manatees “rescued” in 1956, and “were the first manatees to conceive offspring in human care.”

Segelson did not report where the manatees will be going, but reported the “receiving facilities will provide an update once health assessments are completed.”

Segelson also wrote that the FWC assumed the “lead” role of the “transport effort at the request of the Miami Seaquarium.”

In August, The Miami Seaquarium announced the death of Lolita at 56 years old in the tank at the park in Miami’s Virginia Key. Orcas can live up to at least 90 years in the wild.

