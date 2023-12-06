BSO: 2 injured in Dania Beach shooting

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to BSO, deputies responded to a home near the 4200 block of Southwest 49th Court after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon their arrival, deputies said they found two men at the scene who were both shot in the leg.

BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro said paramedics transported both men to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not provided any additional information on the victim or possible suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.