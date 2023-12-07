Caught on Camera: Knife fight between 2 men on Southwest Miami-Dade roadway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were involved in a full-on knife fight in the middle of a Southwest Miami-Dade roadway, and it was all caught on camera.

Cellphone video obtained from Cutler Bay Social’s Instagram account showed two men armed with knives, apparently attempting to stab each other in the middle of the road.

The incident happened on Caribbean Boulevard near 103rd St. last weekend.

Local 10 News spoke with residents, who believe a road rage incident led to the altercation.

“One had like a 10-inch knife and a five- or six-inch knife you kind of see it in the video but not real clear. They were stabbing at each other like this. And I was the one on the phone it’s 911 saying send police this is out of control,” said Kathy Thomas, a witness.

While it doesn’t appear anyone was injured, officers arrived and detained both men.

Local 10 News is working to find out if either of the men is facing charges.