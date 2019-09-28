Fires burning on Grand Bahama may be causing smoky smell in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - At least two large fires are burning in Grand Bahama, and their smoke can be smelled all the way in South Florida.

Satellite images clearly show two large hot spots in an area of Grand Bahama where smoke plumes have been seen.

Local 10 News' Brandon Orr believes these fires are debris burns in rural areas of the island.

At night, when temperatures cool down, the smoke in the air is pushed down toward the ground. That's where the smell comes from.

When the sun rises and temperatures begin going back up, the smoke lifts back into the air.

Wind from the northeast is forecast over the next several days, which means the smell could stick around as long as the fires are burning.

