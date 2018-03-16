2 children pulled from residential fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two children were pulled from a residential fire in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a fourplex at 1551 SW 38th Ave.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials, police officers were the first to arrive at the scene, but were unable to get inside the home.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Authorities pulled two children from the fire.

One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other suffered less serious injuries, authorities said.

A police officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

It's unclear whether any adults were home at the time of the fire.

The children's ages have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





