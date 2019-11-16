Amber Alert issued for missing infant, toddler out of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for two missing children out of Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, 4-month-old Lei'Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. were last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue.

The children may be in the company of their father, Devante McLendon Sr.

Police said this was a domestic incident and McLendon removed his children from their mother.

They may be traveling in a 2020, white Chevy Silverado with Florida tag number KCUQ09, authorities said.

