Boil-water notice issued for portion of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The city of Fort Lauderdale is issuing a precautionary boil-water notice effective immediately for the properties on the east side of Hendricks Isle from No. 28 to 535.

All west side neighbors are not impacted.

The notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

The city is completing emergency repairs to water infrastructure at 100 Hendricks Isle.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

If there are any questions, please call the 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

