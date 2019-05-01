Calling all military! Hop aboard Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale for free

Active-duty military in uniform can ride the Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale for free during Fleet Week.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale is offering free rides to all active-duty military during Fleet Week.

"We want our wonderful military to come out and enjoy the week on the water as a small token of our appreciation for their service," Water Taxi CEO William Walker said.

Any serviceman or servicewoman in uniform will be able to hitch a ride for free now through May 6. The regular price for an all-day fare is $28.

Among the Water Taxi stops are Beach Place, Shooters, Bokamper's and the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood. Click here for the daily schedule and complete list of stops.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.