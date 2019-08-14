Firefighters respond to school known as 'Home of the Mighty Dragons' in Fort Lauderdale

Google Maps Street View

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Hours away from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, firefighters responded to the Stranahan High School -- the "Home of the Mighty Dragons" -- on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The school at 1800 SW 5th Place has been undergoing renovations. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, the small fire happened after there was roofing work done.

Nadine Drew, a spokesperson for the Broward County Public Schools, said the minor fire will not be interrupting the start of classes on Wednesday.

Gilbane Building Company construction, a Rhode Island-based company, has been working at the school's ongoing renovation project, which is part of an $800 million bond for projects at more than 200 schools. Voters approved the bond in 2014.

School Board Chairwoman Heather Brinkworth told the Sun-Sentinel in July that she was "concerned about the lack of progress in the bond," as grand jury reports found the district often allowed schools to be occupied before they were ready and facilities staff allowed contractors to violate codes.

The high school has about 1,400 students and 65 teachers.

"We are so excited to welcome all our Dragons back to school on Wednesday," a school employee wrote on Twitter Sunday, adding that class starts at 7:40 a.m., and students needed to be "determined, be fearless, be extraordinary, be a dragon!"

