Fort Lauderdale man accused of abusing 2 dogs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Monday after police said he abused two dogs, keeping them restrained in his backyard for days without food or water.

Walter Hall, 63, faces charges of animal cruelty.

According to the arrest report, someone called authorities Monday morning, saying a dog at a nearby home in the 600 block of Northwest 14th Way was "hollering and screaming" for more than six days. When an officer arrived at the home, he found a female, gray-and-white pit bull chained to a post, the report said.

The officer said the dog was emaciated and her ribs and spine were protruding from her body. Another dog, a female, brown-and-black pit bull was inside a cage in the yard. The dog could not move around the cage properly and the cage was out in the open with no protection from the elements. The dog in the cage was also emaciated, the report said. There was no food or water anywhere near the dogs, the officer said.

The officer also found a third dog, a male, black pit bull, that looked relatively well cared for, the report said.

When the officer contacted Hall, he said he owned the black pit bull, named Black Boy, but the other dogs were "dropped off by some lady a couple days ago," the report said. When asked why he didn't care for the other dogs, he said he didn't know, the report said.

The officer brought food to feed the dogs. Hall told the officer he had dog food in the house, but he only fed Black Boy, the report said.

Officials with Broward County Animal Care took the two female pit bulls into their care. Black Boy remained with Hall, the report said.

Lisa Menheim of Broward County Animal Care said one of the dogs is quite underweight and will be monitored as needed while the other is in good physical condition.

"Both dogs are listed as being bright, alert and responsive. They both are very friendly and have been seen by our veterinary staff," she said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.