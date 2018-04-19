Fort Lauderdale brewery told to stop making marijuana-flavored beer

Marijuana-flavored beer will likely be plentiful at Friday's Invasive Species Brewing event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale brewery has been told to stop serving marijuana-flavored beer.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Invasive Species Brewing, warning to stop sales of any craft beer infused with cannabis terpenes oil that the federal agency hasn't approved.

Despite the letter, Invasive Species Brewing appears to be moving forward with its 420-themed party scheduled for 4:20 p.m. on April 20.

Tom Hogue, a spokesman for the agency that sent the letter, declined to comment on specific breweries, but told Local 10 News reporter Neki Mohan that letters are routinely sent to any brewery making a formula that doesn't comply with the agency's hemp policy.

Hogue said permission is needed for breweries using any non-traditional ingredients.

Local 10 attempted to contact the owners of Invasive Species Brewing for comment, but head brewer Phil Gillis told SouthFlorida.com that canceling Friday's event would be wasteful.

"[The agency] told me not to make any more beer, but they didn't tell me I had to cancel my event," Gillis said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.