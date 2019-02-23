Fort Lauderdale to host first-ever gay pride parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale will host its first-ever gay Pride Parade Saturday as colorful floats, performers and bands make their way down A1A.

The parade will be Carnaval themed and full of rainbows giving the LGBTQ+ community a chance to celebrate. More than 120,000 people are expected to attend.

On Saturday there will be many events to partake in, starting off with a Drag Brunch at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale including some of the best drag queens. At noon the B3: Bear Beach Bash at Sebastian Beach, begins with local stand-up comedian Peter Bisuito. The Carnaval Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on A1A with five high school marching bands playing. To top off Saturday night, there will be a Pride Block Party at Fifth Street and Seabreeze Boulevard from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All day Sunday will be the Pride Festival from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will have musician Todrick Hall and "American Idol's" first drag queen contestant, Ada Vox.

The Pride Parade's will be free and open to the public. The B3: Bear Beach Bash, the Pride Block Party and the Pride festival are free but there is a request for a $5 donation at the gate. Tickets for the Drag Brunch are $125, click here for tickets.

Along with the parade comes traffic advisories. On Saturday, the parade will start at Bayshore Drive and end at Southeast Fifth Ave. Motorist traveling north will encounter detours to continue traveling north on A1A.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.