Man wounded by knife-wielding burglar in Fort Lauderdale

A man with a bandage on his hand and arm speaks to police about his encounter with an armed burglar in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was cut during a struggle with a knife-wielding burglar Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on West Evanston Circle in the Melrose Park neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said the victim confronted the armed man, leading to the altercation.

During the struggle, Figone said, the victim suffered a cut to his hand and the suspect suffered a cut to his arm.

The victim could be seen speaking to police with bandages wrapped around his left hand and arm.

Figone said the suspect was taken into custody. He hasn't been identified by police.

