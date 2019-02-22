Nova Southeastern University invites you to StoryFest!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nova Southeastern University's Alvin Sherman Library will host its annual StoryFest! on Sunday, Mar. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will feature storytelling, live music, crafts, literary characters in costume and more.

This year's theme is "Island Tales" and will combine stories with music to highlight South Florida's cultural diversity. Award-winning reggae musician Aaron Nigel Smith and internationally-touring musician and artist Alina Celeste will inspire kids to sing and dance. There will also be special readings from award-winning authors, Mitch Weiss and Martha Hamilton.

"We are excited to once again host this family-focused event to benefit the local community," said Jim Hutchens, NSU's vice president for information services and university librarian. "Caregivers and children will have the opportunity to read, explore and learn, while spending quality time together."

To encourage early childhood reading in the home, the library will donate a free book, while supplies last, to every child who attends the event. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at www.aslstoryfest.com.

The NSU Alvin Sherman Library is located at 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.



