Rev your engines for the 28th annual Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Rev your engines. It's time for the 28th annual Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show.

Hundreds of the industry's latest vehicles are now out for people to see.

"What we've got is some unique cars that have never been seen yet in the showrooms," South Florida car dealer Rick Case said.

Among those cars is the 2020 Volkswagen Passat and the all-new Atrium.

Case has been a part of the car show from the beginning, donating the rights to the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, which reaps big benefits from the days of display.

"The proceeds of this event go to the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County," Case said.

If you want to go off-road, check out the all-terrain vehicles and, for those of you who like to ride on two wheels, check out the motorcycles.

Or you can step back in time and glance at the antiques.

The show will have car lovers in awe, but organizers said the bigger picture is the impact the show will have on South Florida children.

"You're helping the kids -- 12,000 kids in Broward County. We get them into our clubs. We keep them off the streets, away from the crime, away from drugs. We help them with their homework," Case said.

The auto show kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday. It is being held at the Broward Convention Center.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.