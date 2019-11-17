Roger Stone returns to South Florida after being convicted in federal court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Roger Stone is back in South Florida.

The friend and advisor to President Donald Trump is waiting to be sentenced after his conviction last week on several federal charges.

Stone, 67, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

He was convicted in federal court for obstructing the congressional inquiry, lying to investigators under oath and trying to block the testimony of a witness whose account would have exposed his lies.

Although the maximum prison time could be 50 years, the punishment for Stone, who had no previous criminal record, will almost certainly be far lighter.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson will sentence Stone on Feb. 6.

