South Florida businessman, team owner Wayne Huizenga dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Wayne Huizenga, South Florida businessman and one-time team owner of the Dolphins, Marlins and Panthers, died Thursday at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

Despite starting and operating successful businesses throughout the country, Huizenga is most remembered in South Florida for his sports teams and philanthropy.

In 1993, Huizenga bought a majority stake in the Miami Dolphins after having purchased 15 percent of the team from owner Joe Robbie in 1990.

Huizenga was the original owner of the Florida Marlins, bringing baseball to South Florida in 1993 and winning a World Series four years later before being vilified for a "fire sale" to bring loses under control. Huizenga sold the team to John Henry in November 1998.

The Marlins released a statement Friday on their former owner.

“Today, we mourn the passing of the original Florida Marlin, Mr. H. Wayne Huizenga, who will be remembered as much for his contributions to South Florida professional sports as he was for his many charitable endeavors in the surrounding community.”

When the NHL was looking to expand south, Huizenga started the Florida Panthers and saw them find instant success with a run to the Stanley Cup finals in 1996. The team later retired the No. 37, Huizenga's favorite number, in his honor.

"The Florida Panthers organization is heartbroken by the news of H. Wayne Huizenga's passing," said current Panthers owner Vincent Viola. "Mr. Huizenga's lifelong commitment to our community, his philanthropy and his entrepreneurial spirit ensure that the Huizenga family legacy will live on in South Florida. I'm continually inspired by Wayne's example, from his vision and his civic-minded leadership, to his success fostering an environment of on-ice excellence, which continues to have a shaping influence on every step we take in the South Florida community. He will be remembered always by our Panthers family."

Long before making headlines as a sports owner, Huizenga had built an enviable reputation as a businessman and entrepreneur.

Born in Chicago and a college dropout, Huizenga was involved in the founding of three Fortune 500 companies.

Saying he always felt Fort Lauderdale had unlimited potential for growing new business, Huizenga's first venture, Southern Sanitation, got its start in South Florida in 1968.

He grew Southern Sanitation into Waste Management, which became the largest waste disposal company in the United States.

Huizenga's Midas touch continued as he brought billions of dollars and international attention to South Florida, putting Fort Lauderdale on the map.

Huizenga became widely known as the video king when he started Blockbuster Entertainment, and in the '90s he revolutionized the car industry by starting AutoNation.

More than a businessman, Huizenga and his wife Marti were major philanthropists in South Florida. The couple donated hundreds of millions to charities like the Boys & Girls Club, Humane Society and Junior Achievement World.

Marti Huizenga died in 2017.

In 2011, Huizenga was designated Fort Lauderdale's "Man of the Century," and a year later the city renamed Southeast Ninth Street to "Wayne Huizenga Boulevard."

A great man, one of the nicest individuals I have ever known, Wayne Huizenga passed away. RIP — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) March 23, 2018

