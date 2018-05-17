Surgeon general comes to aid of ill passenger at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - When a passenger passed out before a flight took off from Fort Lauderdale, the crew had someone extremely qualified to turn to -- "the nation's doctor."

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and two nurses were on the Delta flight to Atlanta that was waiting on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday morning when the passenger fell ill, according to Kate Migliaccio-Grabill, a spokeswoman for U.S. Department Health and Human Services.

"They asked if there was a doctor on board to help with a medical emergency -- why yes -- yes, there was. Patient doing well and like a good (United States Public Health Service) officer, I was glad to be able to assist," Adams wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself in his seat.

The passenger eventually came to, and Adams and the nurse were able to escort the passenger off the plane to waiting medics at the gate, Migliaccio-Grabill said.

Adams even called the passenger's spouse and explained what happened, Migliaccio-Grabill said.

Delta was happy to have a doctor on board.

"Wow! We certainly thank you for volunteering as well as your service," the airline later posted on Twitter.

