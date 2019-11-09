Teen home alone as two burglars tried breaking in

A teenage girl was alone at her home in Fort Lauderdale when two men tried to break in.

Police said the men were likely armed.

Surveillance video captured the frightening ordeal, which happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday in the Imperial Point neighborhood.

"Who knows what could've happened if she opened the door," said father and homeowner William Bookmyer. "Thank God she didn't."

As one man knocked repeatedly at the front door, the second man went around to the back of the home.

The teenage girl inside panicked.

"As soon as she heard the banging on the door, she got up and came out into the hallway," Bookmyer said. "(Then) the sliding glass door shattered."

She turned on a light and ran into the bathroom, where she hid and called for help.

The men took off running, apparently realizing that someone was inside.

"They're dirt bags is what they are," Bookmyer said. "They are the lowest form of life that's going to come into your neighborhood and threaten your family."

Police believe the men in the video may have tried something like this before.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

