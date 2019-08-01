$100,000 worth of watches, other personal items stolen from car in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two thieves who stole about $100,000 worth of newly purchased watches and personal items from a vehicle.

Surveillance video of the June 25 theft was released Thursday.

According to Miami police, the victims had purchased several watches from a local jewelry and watch show.

After they left the event, the victims placed the items inside the trunk of their four-door Chevrolet Malibu and drove to a restaurant at 3358 SW Third Ave.

Surveillance video from around 6:30 p.m. that day shows a newer model black Nissan Murano park behind the Chevy before a man gets out and breaks into the victims' car.

Police said the man and the driver of the Nissan then fled the scene.

The victims returned to their car after eating to find that their newly purchased watches had been stolen, along with other valuables.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

