165,000 people expected to attend 20th annual Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI - Thousands of people poured into the 20th annual Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami Friday afternoon for the first day of a three-day event.

Ultra kicked off at 3 p.m. Friday with organizers lighting up stages and turning up subwoofers as visitors from across the world flocked to hear deejays spin electronic dance music.

"Look at the vibe we got out here. It is contagious," partygoer Spencer Arnold said.

"It is actually our first time, so we don't know what to expect," another attendee, Brenda Raya, said.

This year, Miami police Chief Jorge Colina said security will be much different following recent tragedies, like the shooting that happened in Las Vegas last year.

Colina said officers and counter-sniper intelligence will be positioned on buildings and elevated observation points so that every vantage point of the festival is in the line of sight of law enforcement officers.

In the case of an incident, the chief said his officers will have a quicker response time because law enforcement officers will also be working in conjunction with a contact person at every apartment and office building.

Organizers are expecting 165,000 people this weekend at Ultra.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to immediately notify police.

